Affordable homes included in new housing development close to Whitby Abbey

Eskdale View is a development of 62 new build homes, 19 of which are classified as affordable, in Whitby. The development of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties is located at a site off Green Lane, close to Whitby Abbey.

Work on the site has started and the first properties are expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. Landscaped open space will also be created, along with contributions to children's play areas, parks and gardens, public rights of way and health provision.

John Edwards, Managing Director at Wharfedale Homes, said: "We will deliver a good mix of high-quality homes in Whitby. At Wharfedale Homes we take great pride in the bespoke nature of the homes we build, and this site will be no exception. This development will be a great place to live and is in a truly sustainable location, within walking distance to the town centre, harbour and everything Whitby has to offer.”

Paragon Relationship Director Mick Howard said: “Whitby is a popular location because it offers a bit of everything. It has a rich history, beautiful independent shops and restaurants and fantastic walks. This scheme will be popular with buyers and we are pleased to have been able to support the company with their latest development.”