Ahead Partnership launches year-long sustainable careers programme in Yorkshire and Humber

Kicking off this week, but delivered over the course of the year, the leading ESG provider will facilitate a range of workplace visits, speed networking events and sustainability workshops in schools across Yorkshire and Humber, designed to equip young people with the relevant skills and understanding to be part of the climate solution through their future careers.

Co-designed by key industry employers including Landsec, Northern Powergrid and Arcadis, Growing Talent Greener Futures is unique in its design led, hands-on and long-term approach. The integration of employers into the delivery of this initiative guarantees valuable development opportunities for their employees and ensures that the programme of events on offer is tailored to the needs of the future workforce.

Stephanie Burras, Chief Executive Officer at Ahead Partnership, said:“Sustainability is a core principle at Ahead Partnership, and green skills such as carbon literacy are becoming increasingly important across so many different roles in all sectors as businesses are on the journey to becoming greener. We are thrilled to kick of this year’s Growing Talent Greener Futures programme for the future of our young people, and the future of our planet.

Sustainability is one of Ahead Partnership’s key areas – image from its Green Tech Challenge 2023

“Through the programme we aim to educate young people, their parents, carers and teachers about the varied and ever-expanding career opportunities that environmental sustainability industry is creating, while also working with our corporate partners to meet the needs of skills gaps in the workforce to support a greener future.

“Our research and youth consultation work suggests that there is a false perception among young people, and often parents, carers and teachers, that jobs in environmental sustainability are “low grade and low paid”, but this isn’t the case. Through the programme we aim to show young people that careers in environmental sustainability are exciting, rewarding and offer long-term prospects and stability.

“We want to challenge these misconceptions; encourage more environmentally sustainable behaviours, and ultimately play a key part in mobilising the future workforce to become sustainability ambassadors.”

The low-carbon sector is valued at an estimated £205.7 billion and recent government reports estimate that by 2030, the industry will generate an additional 250,000 jobs. This sector is one of the fastest growing internationally and boasts significant opportunity for young people.[1]