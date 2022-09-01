Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Beaton, who runs Ainsty Farm Shop on the outskirts of Yorl with her husband Stuart, said that she fears other businesses will be unable to continue when their bills renew in the coming months.

“I have had emails from other small businesses that are worried,” said Mrs Beaton.

“They’re not at the point yet of where their electricity contract is ending but they know it’s coming up and they’re wondering what on earth is going to happen.”

Ainsty Farm shop on the A59 near Nun Monkton.

Ainsty Farm Shop is one of a series of Yorkshire businesses to announce closures or cutbacks as a result of rising energy bills in recent days.

The BBC reported that The Gillygate pub in York has closed after its energy bill rose from £900 a month to £2,500.

Meanwhile, The Railway Inn, in Rodley, Leeds, has laid off its chef and closed its kitchen due to food and fuel costs “rising out of control”.

Mrs Beaton added that she believes it is smaller businesses who will suffer the most from these increased costs.

“It’s the people that are generally in smaller businesses that are suddenly hit with a new electricity contract that is so much more than they are used to, and so they’re having to absorb those costs.” she said.

“It’s just beyond what they can manage or would wish to pass on to the customers.”

Mr and Mrs Beaton announced the closure of their shop on Facebook last week, stating that a new quote for their bills made continuing to run the farm shop untenable.

Despite attempts to get a better deal, and looking into downscaling the shop, the couple made the decision to close in mid September, losing 4 part time and two full time staff.

Their business will continue to sell meat online, but their farm shop, which has been open for 20 years, will close its doors.

Mrs Beaton also noted how she feels the government must now step in to stop other small to medium businesses going the same way as hers.

“They need to act very very quickly, and I think the work needs to be done right at the top, we need to do something to cap the costs, because the country runs on small businesses - and I think they need to protect them.

“The government handouts are good, but it’s very much a short term fix - our electricity bill has gone up £55,000 at best.”

Unlike residential properties, there is no price cap on what energy companies are able to charge to businesses. A recent report from the Money.co.uk website showed that the average price per kWh for businesses had increased 37% since the same period in 2021.

Lily Beaton says there has been an emotional response from the shop’s customers to news of its imminent closure.

She said: “Some people are absolutely devastated. They come here for their weekly shop and they’re really devastated.

“Everybody has been lovely about it - but everybody understands though why were doing it.