Aire Park: public consultation event set to be held on final phase of major Leeds development

The session, which will take place at The Tetley on Hunslet Road from 3-7pm on Wednesday 27 March, will offer interested parties the first opportunity to find out more about the second phase of the masterplan which will continue Aire Park’s evolution.

The new plans will include the completion of the expansive 8-acre city park and aim to improve connectivity between the city centre of Leeds, its South Bank and Leeds Dock.

Plans will show the potential layout of the extension to the public park, up to 502 high-quality homes, further commercial and leisure spaces and a multi-storey car park.

Speaking on the next phase of the masterplan Simon Schofield, Head of Development at Vastint UK, said: “We’re excited to be progressing with the next phase of the Aire Park masterplan and as a long-term investor into Leeds, we believe it’s important that we engage in a conversation with our neighbours about the future direction of this once in a generation redevelopment.

“The submission of planning for phase two of the masterplan will be another major milestone for us, and we welcome any feedback on our plans as we look to create a new district for residents, workers and visitors to Leeds to enjoy.”

The consultation follows the opening of the first pieces of the site’s public realm.

Late last week, Vastint announced that Kirkstall Brewery would would take over the lease of The Tetley, with plans to make it a hub for great beer from Leeds and renew its status as a “landmark of Yorkshire beer culture”.