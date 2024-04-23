Aire Street Workshops is currently home to 31 small businesses including Take It Easy Film Lab, a family-run photo lab. The site has now been placed on the council’s disposal list, with businesses asked to vacate the premises by 31 January next year.

The workshops were founded 30 years ago and run by LCVS, a not-for-profit independent company set up in 1981 with backing from the Department of the Environment and Leeds City Council.

Leeds City Council said it had informed LCVS of the position regarding the future of Aire Street Workshop in September of 2023, and had agreed to extend the lease until January 2025 in order to allow businesses concerned time to find alternative premises.

Around 30 small businesses located in Aire Street Workshops were told late last week that they would have to vacate the premises by January 2025. Image credit: Google Street View.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council added: “Leeds City Council recognises the value of the businesses which are accommodated within Aire Street Workshops. However, given the council’s budget position over the coming years it is necessary for all areas of our work to be reviewed.

“The rationalisation of our estate has been a key focus to support the delivery of savings , as such, our entire estate is under review.

“Whilst the property is identified for future disposal, the council will continue to support the licensees and offer to meet with all stakeholders as this work progresses.”

In a statement posted online, Take It Easy Film Lab described the sale as an “attack on the existence of small business within Leeds”.

The company also described the decision as posing a “direct threat” to its existence.

A deputation speech to the council from the Aire Street Workshops Committee said that the building is home to 11 female led businesses, and provides employment for over 150 people, 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 25.

The Aire Street Workshops Committee added: “We would like to emphasise the value of the small businesses that operate from Aire Street Workshops and their contribution to the local economy, employment and creative and manufacturing industries.

“Aire Street Workshops was the first working model (set up by the council) to support and nurture small businesses in the city. Since then, numerous businesses have flourished and grown.

“It is fundamentally important to the fabric and diversity of the city, to have a council-led working community such as ours.”

Aire Street Workshops was also previously home to Blueberry Marketing Solutions, which recently relocated to a larger premises after being founded in the workshops.