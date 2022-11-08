Airedale Group appoints Richard Ward as 'final piece of jigsaw' for growth plans

Mr Ward, who joins the company from Brenntag where he was President for the UK & Ireland Essentials business and a board member for 13 years, has spent almost 25 years with the business gaining invaluable chemical manufacturing and distribution experience.

With almost three decades of industry experience including mergers and acquisitions, business growth, systems and processes and commercial relationships, he joins the company at a pivotal time as the business continues to deploy its five- year plan based around growth, automation and increased efficiency.

His role will involve leveraging his relationships within the industry to develop Airedale Chemical’s product portfolio and increase market penetration in selected sectors. He will build on the company’s existing reputation for customer service and assist in its plans for development through acquisitions.

Chris Chadwick with Richard Ward

Mr Ward said: “I’m joining the team at an incredibly exciting time as they continue on their path to expansion following some great investments in its site, its employees and the fleet. The ambition here is infectious and I’m delighted to be joining them on the journey to achieve its ambitions, while retaining its outstanding commitment to customer care.

“I truly believe a successful business is based on its suppliers, its customers and most importantly, its people, which is something I share with the team at the Airedale Group.”

Group CEO Chris Chadwick added: “Richard joining us at Airedale is the final piece of the jigsaw as we continue to roll out our plans for growth and improvement across the group. His experience and connections in the industry are second-to-none and we’re over the moon to have him onboard. We’re entirely confident his presence will be transformative for the company and is indicative of the gravitas and position of strength we now hold in the industry.”