Airedale Group gives new kitchen to youth centre

Youth workers at the Springfield Centre in Bradford are now able to provide up to 50 meals to local children, more than doubling their previous capacity, following the donation of a new purpose-built kitchen.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
The Airedale Group, also based in Bradford, is a leading provider of design, build and maintenance solutions to the catering sector. The company designed and built the kitchen for the centre to replace the previous smaller domestic style kitchen.

Local councillor and chair of trustees, Jeanette Sunderland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Airedale Group for their support and this donation will change so many children’s lives for the better.

“Almost every child can tell you where to buy the best deep fried chicken or burger, but sadly, many are not able to recognise a joint of beef or know what to do with raw chicken. So we’re excited to help change that.”