Youth workers at the Springfield Centre in Bradford are now able to provide up to 50 meals to local children, more than doubling their previous capacity, following a generous donation of a brand new purpose-built kitchen.

The Airedale Group, also based in Bradford, is a leading provider of design, build and maintenance solutions to the catering sector. The company designed and built the kitchen for the centre to replace the previous smaller domestic style kitchen.

Local councillor and chair of trustees, Jeanette Sunderland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Airedale Group for their support and this donation will change so many children’s lives for the better.

