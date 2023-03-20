Yorkshire will be the home of a scheme to produce a new sustainable aircraft, it has been announced.

Hybrid Air Vehicles will produce the first low-carbon Airlander 10 aircraft in Doncaster, with hopes to reach completion by 2026. After this, the company aims to remain in Doncaster producing 12 aircraft per year. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard helped to put the scheme in motion, which has been commended by Ed Miliband MP. It will create over 1,200 highly skilled jobs in green technology, and further opportunities across the company’s supply chains.

A new flagship production facility is being planned for Doncaster, with the specific site and design to be unveiled in coming months. Mayor Oliver Coppard and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) approved the plans along with a package of investments and support. A total of £7 million from the SYMCA will go towards setting up facilities, talent and supply chains in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAV will work with partners such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at the University of Sheffield, and Doncaster UTC. Hopes are to create a new green aerospace manufacturing cluster in the region through utilizing local business and supply.

The Airlander 10

Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “I was elected as South Yorkshire’s Mayor on a pledge to build on our world-leading assets in the region and create a bigger, smarter and greener economy. As our neighbours across the Atlantic have proved, investing in the potential of green technologies will not only help us tackle the climate emergency, it will help us create high quality new jobs and grow a bigger, better economy which takes everyone with it.

“We have a world-class cluster of companies working at the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing and green technology, so I’m genuinely excited that we can support HAV in their ambitions to build a sustainable aviation cluster here in Doncaster.”

Airlander 10 will deliver 90 percent fewer emissions per-passenger than traditional aircraft, helping to hit zero emissions targets. Doncaster North MP and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband welcomed the announcement. Last November, he visited a proposed site for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is fantastic news that £7m investment has been approved by Mayor Oliver Coppard to support Hybrid Air Vehicles plan to bring over 1,200 high value and highly skilled jobs to Doncaster. Hybrid Air Vehicles plan to establish a production line for the Airlander 10 – which is part plane, part airship – in Doncaster, benefiting from the brilliant advanced manufacturing and educational institutions we have in South Yorkshire.

“I visited a proposed site with HAV in November and this is a very exciting opportunity for our city and wider region. Doncaster Chamber, Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have, over many years, worked hard to create an environment where advanced manufacturing businesses can thrive and this is a potentially very exciting opportunity.”