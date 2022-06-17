Alasdair Lenman named new interim chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society

Mr White, who has been acting as interim CEO, will leave the mutual to take up a new role with Santander.

John Heaps, chairman of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Alasdair Lenman has 23 years’ experience in finance and has worked in financial services for 15 years, most recently as our chief finance officer.

“He has played a leading role in the development of our existing strategy, which has yielded some of our strongest financial results in our history. The process to appoint the next permanent chief executive officer is well advanced and will conclude as planned later this year.”

Yorkshire Building Society.

The society has also appointed Robert Purdy as its interim chief finance officer.