The latest plans for Albion Square incorporating the Grade 2 listed Three Ships mural Credit: Hull Council

Hull Council's planning committee passed plans for the long-awaited £96m Albion Square development.

They include 226 homes, as well as high quality office space (3548m2), retail (1990m2) and a multi-storey car park. The plans feature almost as many spaces for bicycles as cars - 173 and 249 respectively - as well as an urban park.

The plans have been supported by £7m Levelling Up Funding, £832,000 from Homes England, along with £2.5m from the Local Growth Fund, secured by the Hull and East Yorkshire LEP as part of the Government’s commitment to the Northern Powerhouse.

However a previous report suggested the city council will have to borrow the rest of the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition Labour councillors - under whom the plans were launched in 2017 - said the decision marked "an end to 40 years of blight for this area of the city".

Half the site has stood empty, and been used as a car park, since the Blitz of World War Two destroyed buildings in the area including the Royal Institute Museum on Albion Street.

Former council leader Daren Hale said: “I am really pleased that the committee approved this development, and it has been under a question mark a few times.

"However, it will go ahead. I am delighted to know this area now has a great future and will not only see huge improvement but attract jobs, accommodation and create a really interesting urban space in the middle of the city centre that everyone will enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will employ hundreds of construction workers and when fully occupied the office and retail space should support nearly 400 jobs, according to an economic benefits report.

It also suggests it could generate around £174,000 a year in business rates, £300,000 in council tax and more than £4m in household expenditure a year, when complete.

Demolition of the former BHS and Co-Op buildings is already underway, with the exclusion of the giant Three Ships mural.

It was initially earmarked for demolition with the council claiming the “only safe means” of dealing with the asbestos-riddled building and the mural was demolition - but campaigners forced a U-turn and the mural was given Grade II listed status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Ships and two other murals by Alan Boyson will now be incorporated into the new development.