Aldi announces major jobs push in Humberside ahead of festive season
Aldi is set to create around 90 new jobs in Humberside ahead of the festive period as it gears up for its “biggest-ever” Christmas.
The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent store positions in its Humberside stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.
"That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.”
Most Popular
Aldi is currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK for a number of permanent roles, including Warehouse Selectors, Logistics Assistants and Lorry Drivers.