The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent store positions in its Humberside stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

"That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.”

