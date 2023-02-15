Aldi store in Yorkshire village to reopen following 'Project Fresh' revamp

An Aldi store in a Yorkshire village is to reopen its doors tomorrow following refurbishment work.

The Sherburn in Elmet store will reopen on Thursday at 8am, having shut for the revamp last Saturday.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: “Standing at 1,140 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

A programme of refurbishments is being carried out at Aldi stores across the country

“The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.”

The store employs 35 people, and Aldi said that the refurbishment will allow for the creation of additional jobs.

Aldi Store Manager Richard Bowker said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.