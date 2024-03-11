Aldi: Supermarket chain set to create 95 new jobs in South Yorkshire
The project will aim to integrate new IT systems into the existing warehouse in a bid to improve the workload for colleagues and make routine tasks “more efficient”. The operational changes will go live this summer.
As a result of the new technology, Aldi is looking to hire people with a background in logistics to be based at its Goldthorpe site. The roles include 63 daytime Warehouse Selectors, 21 nighttime Warehouse Selectors and 11 Logistics Assistants.
Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi, said: “As we embrace these new technologies and ways of working, we are looking for passionate and hardworking individuals around the South Yorkshire area to join our Goldthorpe Warehouse team, during this exciting period of growth. The new roles we are creating are completely unique to any other in the trade, and the successful individuals will be a part of an exciting turning point for the logistics industry.
“It’s essential that we look to the future and take our colleagues on this journey with us, because at Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates.”
In December 2023 Aldi committed to an investment which would see all its colleagues receive a salary increase.
Effective from February this year, the increase means the new warehouse hires will earn between £13.84 - £17.30 per hour.
Candidates for the new warehouse roles have been asked to complete an online application on Aldi’s recruitment website, with successful candidates then invited to an interview.
Figures released from data and analytics company Kantar at the end of January showed that Aldi had solidified its position in the “Big Four” supermarket chains, with its market share increasing from 9.2 per cent to 9.3 per cent, and sales rising 7.2 per cent.
Morrisons had been in the top four most popular supermarkets for 18 years before being overtaken by Aldi in September 2022. The change saw Aldi join Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s as one of the country’s four largest supermarket chains.
