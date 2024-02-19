Aldwark Manor Estate offers half-price golf memberships to celebrate reopening of key toll bridge

Aldwark Manor Estate is offering half-price memberships following the reopening of Aldwark Toll Bridge.

The bridge, which crosses the River Ure and connects Little Ouseburn with Aldwark, re-opened at the weekend having previously been shut since April for repairs.

The closure had required those visiting Aldwark Manor Estate to take a lengthy 25-mile detour.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said the site cannot wait to welcome back golfers in greater numbers – many of whom will not have seen the £4.5m investment in the course and associated facilities that have been made in recent times.

The recent investment saw nine holes being redesigned while Aldwark Manor Estate also built Bunkers, a new purpose-built facility including 11 bedrooms, a sports bar and restaurant and a golf shop.

A further £25 million is being spent on the wider hotel estate, including the launch of Chartwell, a fine dining restaurant, this spring, and the introduction of a new spa and additional bedrooms in 2025.

Mr Gitton said: “We are thrilled to finally be able to open the golf course for its first full season since the redesign and introduction of our fabulous Bunkers venue.

"In fact, this will be our first full season since before the pandemic, so it’s a real reason for us to celebrate.

"The course seamlessly integrates natural beauty, challenge, and luxury and we can’t wait for guests to experience it.

“The new season coinciding with the reopening of the toll bridge is fantastic news and will immediately improve access for our guests and members.

"The enhancements made represent our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests, both golfers and non-golfers.”

"We are excited to celebrate the reopening of the bridge and welcome golfers back to experience everything Aldwark Manor Estate has to offer.”

Seven days a week membership starts at £890 for 12 months, which is currently discounted to £445 with the half price relaunch offer if customers book before the end of April.