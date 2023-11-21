All Seasons Boutique Hotel: Luxury Filey B&B up for sale for almost £1m

A luxury hotel in Filey has been put on the market for almost £1m.

The All Seasons Boutique Hotel has been listed with a guide price of £975,000 and is being sold through Christie & Co.

The luxury B&B has 14 bedrooms, a restaurant and a bar among its amenities.

Current owners, John and Jo Dalby purchased the business in 2021 and have invested heavily in the remodelling and refurbishment of the property but say they are selling with “heavy hearts” due to other business opportunities arising.

Mr Dalby said: “Working in such a beautiful environment and dealing with guests who are either on holiday or visiting on a leisure basis, has been wonderful.

"We have met so many lovely people in our time here and given the fabulous reviews they leave us, we are sure that they will continue to visit long after we have sold up and left. It’s an amazing walk-in business that new owners will be able to add their own personalities to.”

Mark Worley, Christie & Co Hotel Director, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for a buyer to take over a superbly refurbished and popular coastal hotel business, which still offers scope for growth.

“The hotel offers a fantastic base for the many visitors looking to explore Filey and the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast, which is characterised by its dramatic cliffs and quaint fishing villages. Visitors to the town are attracted by its award winning sandy beach and the variety of outdoor pursuits and local wildlife on offer. The popular North York Moors National Park and historic city of York are also within reach of the town.

The hotel is on the market