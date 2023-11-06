Alley Cats: North Brewing Co reopening 'beloved' Leeds venue after shock closure
Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton shut suddenly on September 27 after nearly six years in the business, as its owners said hikes in utilities and wholesale costs meant it had “no choice” but to close down.
The quirky bar served a US-style fast food menu including mac and cheese and burgers, as well as hosting quiz nights, and started out as a pop-up before making a permanent home on Harrogate Road.
North Brewing Co is now reopening the business after acquiring the lease for the site.
“We are proud to take over the reins of Alley Cats and ensure that this beloved institution remains a cornerstone of the Chapel Allerton community,” said John Gyngell, Co-Founder of North.
"We are excited to welcome everyone back through the doors, and we look forward to creating new memories while cherishing the traditions that have made Alley Cats such a special place.”
A North spokesperson added: “One of the key highlights of the reopening is that customers will still have the opportunity to enjoy the famous Alley Cats burgers, whether dining in or taking out.
"For added convenience, these will soon be available on Deliveroo, alongside their existing partnership with Uber Eats.”
It now has 13 awards under its belt including Brewery of the Year at the Brewers Journal 2023.
The brewery has seven venues in Leeds, including Alley Cats’ neighbour Further North on Harrogate Road and the flagship Springwell taproom in Meanwood.
It recently opened its first taproom in another country, located in Treviso in northern Italy.