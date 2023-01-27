A York restaurant has been added to the Michelin Guide and featured as one of the Michelin Inspectors’ Favourite New Restaurants within 12 months of opening its doors.

Allium, which is based at The Vices York hotel, opened its doors in January 2022.

Co-founder and professional sommelier Daniel Curro, said: “To have been featured in the Michelin Guide in our first year of opening is quite overwhelming, and we’re incredibly proud of our entire team.”

"The way the menu has evolved and grown over the last year has been very exciting, and we’ve got even more planned for the year ahead.”

Head chef and Yorkshire local Luke Sanderson. Picture by Olivia Brabbs Photography.

Head Chef at Allium is Yorkshire local, Luke Sanderson, who joined The Vices York from The Pheasant in Harome.

Together with the wider team, Luke created a six-course tasting menu at the restaurant, which is served to only 14 guests at a time.

Seated across two rooms, all guests are expected to arrive at the same time, and enjoy each course in unison.

Mr Sanderson said, “It’s really exciting to invite guests in and not give too much away. The first time our guests see their dishes is when they sit down at the table and break the wax seal on their menu.

"It can be nerve-wracking of course, but it should also be exciting as you let us impress you with new flavours and ingredients and put your trust in us completely.”