Almost 30,000 Northern firms 'in distress' as inflationary pressures bite, new analysis suggests

Tens of thousands of businesses based in the North are “in distress”, new research has suggested.

Analysis from the Institute for Turnaround (IFT), a membership organisation for turnaround experts, has said nearly 30,000 firms in the region are classified as being in this position - representing over 1 in 25 of the total.

The IFT’s latest Societal Impact Report found that 28,576 businesses are in need of turnaround support in the North, which equates to just over four per cent of firms in the region, according to figures from Companies House.

The report says that inflationary pressures, labour shortages and rising interest rates and energy prices mean demand for turnaround expertise will continue to grow in 2023.

Many Northern businesses are facing growing financial challenges

Last year manufacturing, technology and construction saw the largest increase in the number of firms in distress. The retail, automotive and casual dining sectors are forecast to be among the hardest hit as consumers tighten their belts this year, with manufacturing expected to remain the sector most in need of turnaround support.

Andy Leeser, chairman of the IFT, said: “The North is one of the UK’s economic powerhouses and our latest figures reveal that it has proportionately fewer businesses in need of turnaround support than the likes of London and the South East, Wales and the West of England.

“Nonetheless, our latest figures suggest that manufacturing – one of the North’s traditional strengths - and automotive sectors will actually be among the busiest for our members in the year ahead. In part this will be driven by a growing range of supply chain challenges.

“The directors behind UK businesses large and small, having risen to the manifold challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns might have expected a period of calm to recover and rebuild. Instead, firms have found themselves faced with multiple new challenges.

“A cost-of-living crisis is hitting consumers, whilst a cost of doing business crisis is combining with pre-existing stresses to put a great deal of pressure on UK PLC.”

While inflation is predicted to continue falling from likely peaks reached towards the end of 2022, it is still expected to end the year well above the Bank of England’s two percent inflation target.

The IFT said borrowing costs and conditions, will most likely remain challenging.

A spokesperson said: “Rising prices and wage pressures, a major feature of the business environment of 2022, will also remain big headwinds for businesses in 2023. All of these factors are still making their way through to the balance sheets of UK businesses, with much of the consequences still to be felt.

“Despite the distinct benefits turnaround experts can bring, many companies remain reluctant to appoint a turnaround adviser until cash flow pressures are extreme, which limits the range of restructuring options available.