Flamingo Land has been named as the preferred operator of Scarborough’s Alpamare Waterpark, it has been announced.

Officers are now working with managers at Flamingo Land, which is based near Malton, to agree terms to get the attraction reopened to the public in time for this year’s core summer tourism season.

Members of the North Yorkshire Council executive made the decision to appoint Flamingo Land on Tuesday May 21 after a three-week exercise to search for potential operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors were told that the business has committed to opening the park this summer until November when operating costs and plans for the winter season will be reviewed.

Alpamare Waterpark: Flamingo Land set to operate Scarborough’s Alpamare Waterpark with potential reopening date revealed

Deputy leader, Coun Gareth Dadd, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that Flamingo Land is our preferred operator.

“As a council, we never intended to run this ourselves but instead to find an operator with the right expertise to take it on and get it reopened for the summer season.

“It is a key visitor attraction on Scarborough’s North Bay and makes a telling contribution as a commercial tourism venture. It is great to be looking to work with a well-established, local and trusted operator.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamingo Land’s chief executive and owner, Gordon Gibb, said it was an exciting new venture for the business.

He added: “It’s a big challenge for us but we are always up for a challenge at Flamingo Land. We aim to get Alpamare open to the public again in July.”

North Yorkshire Council took possession of the site in December last year when the waterpark’s tenant, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, went into administration.

Now that a short-term operator has been found, work to find a permanent solution on the future operation of the site will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water park, which is located off Burniston Road, features a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools, an alpine themed spa and treatment area, and a café and terrace bar.

It was purpose-built in 2016 overlooking the North Bay in the seaside town.

Flamingo Land is based at Kirby Misperton near Malton with its theme park, zoo and holiday homes attracting thousands of visitors every year.