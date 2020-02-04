Alumasc delivers resilient performance in the first half

Alumasc, the sustainable building products firm which has a large base in East Yorkshire, today said it had delivered a resilient performance in the first half of the year.

Commenting on the interim results reported today, Paul Hooper, chief executive of Alumasc said: “In light of the challenging market conditions in 2019, we acted swiftly to restructure and reposition the group in the second half of our last financial year. “This underpinned a resilient H1 (first half) profit performance.” The statement added: “With an increased order book of £23.6 million, up over 10 per cent on six months ago, strong contract pipelines and the group’s usual seasonal trading bias towards the second half referenced in the outlook statement, the board’s expectations for full year performance remain unchanged. “The board remains confident in prospects for the medium and longer-term performance of the group in view of our leading specialist market positions in water and energy management, addressing climate change and the growing sustainability agenda.” Underlying profit before tax was £2.3 million, which was the same as the figure recorded in the first half of the previous year. Revenue during the period was £41.1 million, compared with £44.3 million in the same period the year before. Alumasc’s Timloc house building division is based in Howden, East Yorkshire.