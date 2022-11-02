According to the findings, the investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £2 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

More than 600 people in Yorkshire and the Humber have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme in the same timeframe, with over 60 local apprentices qualifying from an Amazon run scheme.

There are more than 6,000 local SMEs selling on Amazon, recording a collective £190m in export sales alone in 2021.

Amazon says it has created 4,000 jobs in Yorkshire and Humber since 2010

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster Balby Carr Bank, said of the figures: “Amazon is a proud member of the community in Yorkshire and the Humber investing over £2 billion in the region since 2010 to support local businesses, create jobs and make a positive contribution to the regional economy.

“We help more than 6,000 small businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber sell on Amazon and reach customers around the world, and we also continue to support community organisations across the region through donations and volunteering.

"Recently, we have donated to a range of good causes including Children with Cancer UK while working with Magic Breakfast to deliver healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools.”

Amazon has operational facilities in the region in Doncaster, Sheffield, Leeds, North Ferriby and Hull.

