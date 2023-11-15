Amazon says it has invested £3bn in Yorkshire since 2010 - creating 6,000 jobs

Amazon says it has invested more than £3bn in the Yorkshire region since 2010.

New figures from the Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub puts the figure for the region at £3.1bn.

The majority of this was in South Yorkshire, where £1.9bn has been invested, and West Yorkshire, where the figure was put at £1bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In North Yorkshire, the figure is £10m and in £140m for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

Amazon employs thousands of people in Yorkshire

Amazon says it has created more than 6,000 full and part-time jobs in Yorkshire, with more than 3,800 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners in West Yorkshire alone.

“Wakefield has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses,” said David Benfell, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield.

“Alongside supporting local businesses and creating jobs, training and development opportunities for our team, we’re also pleased to continue our support of the Wakefield community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2023, our team in Wakefield has supported a wide range of organisations including Andy’s Man Club, Wakefield Street Kitchen and Royal British Legion through donations and volunteering.

"This support of our community is something we’re looking forward to continuing over the coming weeks and months.”

In partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast, Amazon has delivered more than 970,000 healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools across Yorkshire and the Humber.