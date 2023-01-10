Amazon to close Doncaster warehouse but 400 workers set to keep their jobs

Amazon plans to close one of its centres in Doncaster later this year – but 400 workers based there are not expected to lose their jobs.

The site set to close is Balby Carr Bank, with the move expected to happen later this year following a consultation period.

All workers will be transferred to the town’s other two fulfilment centres on Doncaster’s iPort, which collectively employ thousands of people.

Two other sites in Hemel Hempstead and Gourock, in the west of Scotland, have also been proposed for closure.

Amazon's Balby Carr Bank site in Doncaster is to be closed.

Around 500 employees currently work at Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead site, and will all be offered roles at its nearby Dunstable warehouse or other nearby locations.

The proposals will also affect around 300 workers currently based at the Gourock site. They will be offered the chance to relocate or enter retraining programmes should they decide to leave the company.

Steve Garelick, GMB Organiser, said of the planned closures: “This is a real kick in the teeth for Amazon staff who worked themselves into the ground during the festive rush.

“Hard-up Amazon workers can’t suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to a different fulfilment centre which may be many miles away. Local workers who may not be in a position to take roles so far away from where they live.

“Amazon has failed to bring a stable employment model due to their long-standing health and safety issues and poor workplace practices.

“To move forward with stability, Amazon needs to engage with the workforce through their union GMB.”

Amazon has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

“We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities and we remain committed to our customers, employees and communities across the UK.”

Last week, Amazon announced it intends to cut more than 18,000 jobs worldwide.

It is understood the job losses will include the UK and Europe, but the firm has not given details of how each country will be affected.

The world’s largest retailer, which employs around 1.5 million people globally, had warned in November of job cuts amid reports it was targeting 10,000 roles.

It said it had found more jobs needed to be axed as part of an in-depth review of its business and amid the pressure of dampening demand and recession fears.

Amazon said roles that will be affected include those across its online and bricks and mortar stores, such as Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, as well as back office functions such as its human resources division.

