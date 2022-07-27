Amber Cars acquires Leeds taxi firm Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars

The deal will see Leeds-based Amber Cars partner with an additional 250 driver-partners across the region where the Wheels brand has been operating for over 20 years, incorporating South Leeds & Hunslet Cars since 2016.

Chris Neary, regional director at Amber Cars, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars driver-partners and their passengers to Amber Cars.”

The brands will now operate under the Amber Cars banner, increasing capacity at peak times for the business.

Amber Cars

Passengers will still be able to make a booking by using the existing telephone numbers for both Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars.

However, the Wheels mobile app will no longer be available. Instead passengers are being directed to use the Amber Cars booking app, available for both Android and Apple devices, to book their journeys.

Amber accepts card or cash payments on all bookings. Google Pay and Apple Pay are also available for app bookings.

The Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars driver-partners will get access to new technology. They will also have the option to subscribe to a vehicle hire agreement, accident management service and a vehicle insurance policy.

Mr Neary said: “Not only will the residents of Leeds and the surrounding areas benefit from increased capacity and efficiencies, but Wheels and South Leeds & Hunslet Cars passengers will now be able to experience Amber Cars market-leading technology and service standards.

“This includes a winning combination of our booking app, advanced digital infrastructure, and professional driver-partners.”

Amber Cars now has more than 1,650 driver-partners across West Yorkshire. The firm is owned by Veezu, which has more than 7,000 active driver-partners.