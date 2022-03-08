Andrew Jackson Solicitors advises on multi-million dollar logistics work contract in Papua New Guinea

The logistics contract has involved BWS chartering three dedicated, multiple-use vessels, along with a fleet of newly-built containers which will be used to ship cargo from Brisbane, Australia and Port Kelang, Malaysia, to supply the customer's mining operations in Papua New Guinea.

Thomas Bek, COO of Blue Water Shipping's energy, ports and projects division, said: “We are delighted that Blue Water Shipping has been awarded this significant contract

The shipping and transport team at Andrew Jackson Solicitors has advised global logistics company Blue Water Shipping (BWS) on a multi-million dollar contract to provide supply chain logistics for a major Australian gold-mining company's operations in Papua New Guinea.

which we believe is testament to our ability to create bespoke solutions for our clients, as well as our commitment to provide specialist services in project transport and logistics globally.

"We value the guidance and personal service that we receive from Dominic and his team, who very much remain our trusted legal advisors for such matters," he added.

Dominic Ward, senior partner and head of shipping and transport at Hull-based Andrew Jackson, said: "It has been a pleasure to assist our clients in securing this significant contract. Blue Water Shipping is internationally renowned for its ability to provide tailored solutions for clients, and this latest contract is no exception.