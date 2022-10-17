Anglo American searching for next generation of 'cyber superheroes' in Scarborough

Based at a purpose-built classroom in Scarborough, the seven successful candidates will receive expert tuition, while being mentored by Anglo American’s cyber specialists from around the world.

The new starters are part of Anglo American’s strategy to help establish a cyber security cluster on the North Yorkshire coast, which has seen the UK-headquartered company invest £97,000 in conjunction with Scarborough Borough Council and other partners.

An information event about the project is being held at the Anglo American office in Scarborough on Thursday 20 October. For more information on this, the cyber apprenticeship scheme and how to apply, visit: https://uk.angloamerican.com/careers/cybersecurityapprenticeships.

