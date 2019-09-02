Annual conference on mental health in workplace secures headline sponsor

An annual conference which shows how positive approaches to mental health in the workplace can benefit businesses has secured Barclays as its headline sponsor.

Thiving Minds, set up by Leeds-based employment law specialist practice Thrive Law and supported by Leeds City Council, is taking place on September 19 at Leeds Civic Hall.

Speakers include Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan, and Paula Sherriff MP.

An employers panel will see Marriot Hotels, Skipton Building Society and Sodexo share their experiences and challenges when implementing mental health training and policy into their workplaces.

There will also be a series of interactive workshops which will consider topics such as employers’ legal requirements regarding mental health, the science behind sleep & mental health and understanding & addressing mental health ‘pressure points’.

Mr Riordan said: “Mental health affects one in four of us at some point in our lives and has a significant impact on individuals and families and on businesses too.

“Creating and maintaining an environment with a healthy work-life balance is a challenge but is vital to ensuring positive mental health for employees and employers alike.”

Thrive Law MD Jodie Hill added: “The fact that we have managed to attract such an illustrious line-up of key speakers from such a diverse number of sectors is ample demonstration of the importance of good mental health in every business environment.”

Caroline Pullich, Barclays head of SMEs in Yorkshire, said: “As responsible businesses we all have an obligation to get involved and take an active interest in the wellbeing of our staff whilst creating environments where those in need can get the help and support required both now and in the future.”

Tickets for the conference are available from Eventbrite, or by contacting Thrive Law directly.