Aon launches work experience scheme for teenagers from deprived parts of Leeds

Professional services firm Aon is launching a new initiative to enhance social mobility and career opportunities for teenagers from deprived backgrounds in Leeds.

The Work Insights Programme will offer work experience placements at its Leeds Embankment office and is designed to attract students from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

The programme, which starts in February 2023, will be both virtual and in-person and will offer opportunities to Year 12 students (aged 16 to 17) across the UK.

Aon, which employs around 600 people in Yorkshire, will work with state-funded schools in Leeds to reach those pupils who would benefit most – and adopt a selection process based on diversity statistics, such as areas with a high percentage of free school meals.

Karen Wilczek is head of office at Aon Leeds

Virtual programmes will be offered three times a year, providing 300 places annually, while hybrid programmes will include in-person opportunities at seven Aon offices, including Birmingham, Chelmsford, Farnborough, London, Bristol and Glasgow, as well as Leeds, providing a further 700 places.

The programme will comprise interactive learning sessions, speakers, panels, group projects, skills sessions, and networking, all delivered by Aon colleagues.

The programme launch comes as rising inflation and the increased cost of living are creating further uncertainty for vulnerable households, and the longer-term ramifications of COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown policies have affected young people through disruption to their plans for higher education and reduced work experience opportunities.

A new survey from The Open University revealed that 35 per cent of young adults have had to rethink their career plans and more than half plan on taking extra courses in a bid to better their skillset and knowledge.

Sean Carney, partner, head of Human Capital Solutions, Aon UK, said: “Research has shown time and again that the financial and professional services industries can increase hiring from disadvantaged backgrounds. Combined with the growing pressures of inflation, cost-of-living issues, and the pandemic, it’s clear that today’s youth needs further guidance and support to kickstart their careers and build their networks.

“Work experience can be an intimidating experience for many young people, and this can cause the workplace to become inaccessible to them, especially those from more disadvantaged backgrounds. We have designed this programme specifically to address this under-served group, make it accessible and create a sense of belonging for all students.

“We hope that this programme will positively impact and enhance the lives of many while helping to build more resilient workforces. Supporting diverse recruitment in financial and professional services is a critical priority for Aon and we are excited to take action on social mobility in order to help both Aon and the insurance industry make better decisions and move towards generating greater opportunities for all.”

Karen Wilczek, head of office, Aon Leeds said: “Aon is committed to creating greater equity and inclusion across its business and making a positive difference in the local community by offering a number of initiatives including the UK Work Insights Programme.

