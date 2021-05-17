Apartments with £1.2m price tag go on sale in Hudson Quarter development in York

The first residents have moved into Hudson Quarter in York

The Palace Capital plc development has 127 apartments and 39,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, set around a new courtyard and landscaped grounds.

Caddick Construction was the main contractor on the site which formerly housed a former British Rail office building.

The site once formed part of the original station in the city, which was opened in 1839.

It has now been fully redeveloped after planning permission was granted in 2017.

There are three residential buildings and one office building as part of the mixed use development with the residential buildings named after famous railway stations – Waverley, Victoria and Kings, recognising the railway heritage of the site.

Neil Sinclair, CEO of Palace Capital plc commented: “It’s a testament to everyone involved that we have completed Hudson Quarter to such a high standard.”

“Hudson Quarter will be a vibrant new place to live and work in the heart of the City and we are proud to have delivered it.”

Adrian Dobson, Managing Director of Caddick Construction said: “This has been a very high profile project in the heart of York city centre.

"The benefits it brings to this thriving area are huge, not just in terms of additional housing and commercial opportunities but for a more sustainable way of living and working."

Around 40 apartments have been sold pre-completion. Apartments are still available, ranging in price from £240,000 to £1.2 million.

The legal firm Knights has taken part of the office space at record rental levels for York, with very "strong interest" reported in the remaining accommodation.

Joint residential agents for the development are Hudson Moody and Carter Jonas with JLL and Sanderson Weatherall acting as commercial agents.