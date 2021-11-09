Architects who worked on Piece Hall set to play leading role in redevelopment of historic Esholt Hall

The award-winning Edinburgh-based architects have a strong track record conserving and remodelling historic buildings across the UK, having worked on the Piece Hall and New Central Library in Halifax, as well as Skipton Town Hall.

Esholt Hall in West Yorkshire stands on the site of a former Cistercian monastery, Esholt Priory. The Queen Anne-style house was built in 1709, and in 1779 the estate passed to the Stansfield family.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Hanson, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Esholt Hall is a magnificent building with a long history, and we’re delighted to be giving it a new lease of life. This project will benefit not only our colleagues, but also the wider community.

Esholt Hall, near Bradford

“The appointment of LDN Architects, who have a proven track record of redeveloping historic buildings in our region, is an important milestone for the project.”

Once renovated, Esholt Hall will provide a venue for Yorkshire Water’s training academy and will complement other practical training facilities on site, which will provide Yorkshire Water staff and the wider water industry with access to innovative new facilities.