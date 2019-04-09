Are these the best jobs in England?

A leading estate agent has revealed a host of businesses for sale in some of the best places to live in England.

Here are five of the best locations and businesses for sale.

York

The ancient city of York combines Roman and Viking history with charming cobbled streets and a showstopping cathedral at its heart.

Voted best place to live by the Sunday Times, tourists love its history, shops and festivals.

Businesses currently on the market with specialists Ernest Wilson range from a charming ice cream parlour – perfect for capturing all those tourists as well as locals – to post offices which play a vital role at the heart of their communities and fish and chip shops.

If you crave something different, how does taking over a fancy-dress shop sound? Festival of Fun Fancy Dress in the centre of York has gone on the market.

With fancy dress now an all-year-round fun feature of parties, fun runs and a host of other events, there’s a great chance to take over a thriving business.

Northumberland

Dramatic castles, beautiful coastal walks, rolling hills and charming market towns – all add up to make Northumberland a lovely part of the country.

Add in the magic of Harry Potter – Alnwick Castle played the role of Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the first two Harry Potter films – and it’s an area on many tourists’ ‘to do’ lists.

Relocate here, take over one of the area’s popular bed and breakfasts currently on the market with business specialists Ernest Wilson, and you could be meeting visitors from all around the world.

Or you could be behind the counter of your own post office or corner shop, serving the local community and enjoying one of the country’s most beautiful areas.

North Yorkshire

Who doesn’t love the seaside? Resorts like Whitby and Scarborough have attracted visitors for decades who want to enjoy the sea air and scenery.

You could be running a street food kiosk or ice cream parlour in Whitby, or a delightful café or lively restaurant in Scarborough.

There are lots of businesses currently available in North Yorkshire’s coastal areas, including a caravan park near Scarborough, post offices and gift shops.

Cumbria

The Lake District with its stunning lakes, rolling hills and country lanes is a magnet for visitors keen to explore its natural beauty.

Take on a new business here and you could be enjoying the great outdoors too.

You could be running a local post office in Kendal on the edge of the Lake District National Park and sailing, climbing, cycling or just enjoying the fresh air in your spare time.

Doncaster

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 sets off from Doncaster, putting the international spotlight on the historic market town which is renowned for its sport, railway heritage and architecture.

From theatre to horseracing, it’s a vibrant town with lots happening – and a growing tourism market.

There is a good range of businesses currently being offered for sale, including a busy fish and chip shop, hairdressers, café and DIY centre.

Taking the step towards buying your own business could be much easier than you think.

Leeds-based business specialist Ernest Wilson has 60 years’ experience in helping clients buy and sell businesses right across the country.

For specialist guidance and dozens of businesses to choose from, visit www.ernest-wilson.co.uk