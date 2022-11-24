Around 130 jobs created in Leeds as Zoom by Ocado opens first base outside London

Around 130 jobs have been created in Leeds as the city becomes the first location outside London to welcome the rapid grocery delivery service, Zoom by Ocado.

Zoom by Ocado’s new Leeds-based automated warehouse is home to 70 robots that help to pick and pack the grocery orders.

As a result, around 10,000 products from Ocado and its partner, Marks & Spencer, will be delivered to Leeds postcodes, within the hour or later the same day, from this week. The new delivery service in Leeds has been made possible by a new, purpose built, automated warehouse in Hunslet. Inside the facility, the robots operate on a grid, using an ‘air traffic control style’ operating system.

They communicate using 4G technology and travel at speeds of up to four metres per second. The robots pick and pack the products, while staff assemble the final orders, ahead of delivery.

Zoom by Ocado e-trike home delivery service has been launched in Leeds, West Yorkshire. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian for Ocado

George Dean, Director of Zoom by Ocado, commented: “Ocado is famed for its world-leading technology, and we’re delighted to be bringing our rapid grocery app to the city of Leeds as our service expands outside of London.

"As well as offering mountains of choice to our customers delivered in under an hour - including Ocado’sOwn Range, M&S food, big name brands and local suppliers - we’re also dedicated to being a positive addition to the local community. As part of this pledge, we’ll be supporting Magic Breakfast and Rethink Food, a local food education charity, which aims to remove hunger as a barrier to learning.”

