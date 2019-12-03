Around 250 jobs are set to be created at a care home in Harrogate

AROUND 250 jobs are expected to be created at a new care home in Harrogate

Blacks Solicitors LLP has advised Vida Healthcare on the £3 million purchase of land in Harrogate for the construction of a residential care home.

Once built, the £15.5 million Vida Court development will join Vida Healthcare’s two established care homes, Vida Hall in Starbeck and Vida Grange in Pannal, in providing care for people living with dementia. The development is expected to create upwards of 250 jobs.

Vida Healthcare said they chose the team at Blacks to oversee the purchase due to the longstanding and collaborative relationship which has developed with various departments, including Commercial Property and Corporate and Commercial.

Nick Dyson, Head of Commercial Property who oversaw the purchase, commented: “Supporting James in achieving this milestone for Vida Healthcare has been highly rewarding. It’s been a real team effort working with Clydesdale Bank and Projex Building Solutions to successfully complete this complex deal. It will be great to see the development once it has been finished and the supportive environment that will be available to people living with dementia.”

James Rycroft, Managing Director of Vida Healthcare, added: “We are delighted to have secured this development and look forward to commencing construction in January 2020 with a view to opening Vida Court in spring 2021. I’d like to thank all of the teams involved in helping us reach this stage of what will be a pioneering building and service.”

Blacks Solicitors worked with Phil Tomalin of Projex Building Solutions for specialist project advice, Yorkshire Bank Clydesdale and Den Architecture to ensure the purchase was completed successfully.