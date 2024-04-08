Homes England and Network Rail Property have signed a development agreement with McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate to be strategic development partners for York Central, which is set to become one of the UK’s largest city centre regeneration schemes.

The agreement could lead to the transformation of one of the largest brownfield sites in England with support from partners the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

In a statement, the developers said: “The mixed-use development will build 2,500 new homes, 20 per cent of which will be affordable, and create up to one million sq ft of office, retail and hospitality space, along with improvements to the York Railway Station and an enhanced National Railway Museum.

(Photo supplied on behalf of York Central )

“York Central has the potential to generate up to 6,500 jobs and will help to grow York’s future economy by 20 per cent, by adding £1.1bn GVA (gross value added) to the city.

“The one million square feet of new offices, retail and leisure uses, to the rear of York station, will create a major new employment hub for northern England.”

The plans for York Central include a new 17-acre urban park along with public squares that will connect the new development to the surrounding neighbourhoods and York city centre.

Work is already underway on site, preparing it for development, with £135m of infrastructure works currently underway delivering new roads, bus lanes, segregated footpaths and cycleways, along with two new bridges.

McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate have been undertaking community and stakeholder engagement and will continue to work with the local community on the proposals for York Central, ahead of submitting plans for the scheme later this year.

Leon Guyett, Director of Regeneration Partnerships (York) at Homes England said: “This marks an important step forward for the York Central project, which will have significant impact on the local area. This is a clear example of how Homes England can use its resources and capabilities to bring together public and private sector organisations and make sustainable places possible.

“This is a proud moment in the journey of York Central and we look forward to future collaboration to bring this unique brownfield regeneration opportunity to life.”

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail said: “York Central is a hugely important scheme and given its scale and significance to the region signing the development agreement is a major step forward.”

Tom Gilman, Regional Managing Director of McLaren Property, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the city and a milestone moment in the delivery of York Central.”

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estate, said: “York Central is recognised as one of the largest city centre regeneration schemes in the UK and will deliver huge benefits, not only for the people of York and its visitors, but for the wider economy. This is a landmark project and completion of the formal Development Agreement is another significant step forwards.