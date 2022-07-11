The proposals, brought forward by Caddick Developments, aim to create a green and sustainable neighbourhood, incorporating a new linear park along Sweet Street and a large central open space on a similar scale to Park Square.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "The proposed development, located just off Meadow Road to the South of the city centre, would repurpose a large brownfield site, bringing up to 1,925 new homes - around 25% of Leeds City Council’s target for new city centre provision - to address housing needs in the city and help regenerate the area."

The proposals, brought forward by Caddick Developments, aim to create a green and sustainable neighbourhood, incorporating a new linear park along Sweet Street and a large central open space on a similar scale to Park Square.

"The masterplan, designed by architects, SimpsonHaugh, will deliver new high-quality homes, including apartments subject to planning approval. New office, retail, and commercial space – including around 650,000sq ft of Grade A office space targeting exemplar environmental credentials – would provide an economic boost to the local community and create provision for around 4,000 new jobs once complete, whilst supporting around 10,000 during construction. The overall scheme would help to bridge different parts of the city in the emerging South Bank district."

Myles Hartley, Managing Director at Caddick Developments, said: “Our proposals for this site are incredibly exciting as we look to create a new community, significantly boosting housing provision within the expanding city centre. The development is designed to meet the highest environmental standards and our architects have worked to ensure that green, sustainable, open space plays a vital role in the overall plan for the area.

“We have worked closely with local partners and consulted with the community to create plans for a development everyone can be proud of. Leeds is our home city and we’re excited to be bringing forward proposals signalling a new chapter for this part of the South Bank.”