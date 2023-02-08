Around 600 jobs set to be created on major logistics and industrial development in Leeds

Around 600 jobs are set to be created on a major logistics and industrial development in Yorkshire.

Wilton Developments has secured planning permission for a major single unit logistics and industrial building on its Leeds 500 scheme, which is north of Garforth, near Leeds. Wilton said the development’s central position makes it easily accessible to all parts of the UK and mainland Europe.

A spokesman said: “The industrial and logistics team at CBRE in Leeds have been appointed sole agents on the first phase which will accommodate a 492,500 sq ft logistics/industrial unit. The 75 acre development site was acquired by Wilton Developments and detailed planning has now been secured for the city’s largest consented single unit distribution unit on part of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first phase of the scheme will comprise a 465,000 sq ft warehouse with 23,000 sq ft of office accommodation over two floors and a 5,000 sq ft warehouse hub office, and could provide around 600 jobs.”

Wilton Developments has secured a detailed full planning consent for a major logistics and industrial building on its Leeds 500 scheme on the M1 north of Garforth.

Mike Baugh, Executive Director at CBRE said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Wilton Developments as sole agents on this strategic logistics scheme, the largest consented distribution development of its kind in Leeds.

"This will be a superb logistics facility with first class ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) credentials, which continue to be sought after by occupiers, as well as benefiting from its prime location close to the motorway networks and many local amenities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Stowe, Managing Director, Wilton Developments said the development will ensure that Leeds offers space for larger occupiers who would normally have to locate to other parts of Yorkshire.