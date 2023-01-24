Around 80 staff laid off in Grimsby after smokehouse and processing plant closes

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Cook & Lucas Frozen (UK) Limited on January 20 2023. The company operating a smokehouse and processing plant in Grimsby. On January 10, the company abruptly closed its plant in Grimsby, with around 80 members of staff being laid off. Following this closure, the company’s secured lender took steps to protect its position and sought the appointment of the joint administrators.