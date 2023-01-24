News you can trust since 1754
Around 80 staff laid off in Grimsby after smokehouse and processing plant closes

Around 80 workers have been laid off after an importer, processor and supplier of seafood and whitefish closed its plant in Grimsby.

By Greg Wright
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:11am

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Cook & Lucas Frozen (UK) Limited on January 20 2023. The company operating a smokehouse and processing plant in Grimsby. On January 10, the company abruptly closed its plant in Grimsby, with around 80 members of staff being laid off. Following this closure, the company’s secured lender took steps to protect its position and sought the appointment of the joint administrators.

James Clark, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Given the circumstances surrounding our appointment, our immediate priority is to take steps to secure the company’s assets, while seeking to gather further information about the company’s financial position.”

Grimsby