Around 800 jobs set to be created on Wakefield's City Fields development

Around 800 jobs are expected to be created on a major regeneration scheme in Yorkshire.

Opus North and Bridges Fund Management have secured outline planning permission from Wakefield Council for the City Fields employment scheme, which will deliver around 500,000 sq ft of employment space on a 31-acre site in Wakefield.

In July 2022, Opus North and Bridges acquired the site for an undisclosed sum from Keyland Developments Ltd.

A spokesman said: “The approved scheme will run close to the £33m Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR) and will support the regeneration of the wider City Fields community.”

Opus North and Bridges Fund Management have secured outline planning permission from Wakefield Council for the City Fields employment scheme. (Photo by Neil Mitchell)

The planning approval has given the green light for the commercial site to include urban logistics space, as well as industrial accommodation in a variety of unit sizes.

The statement added: “There is also significant potential for further development through trade counter schemes and associated pub, restaurant or drive-through options.

“Opus North and Bridges are submitting a further reserved matters application for the site-wide enabling works. This will include site clearance and plateau preparation as well as drainage and utility installation works.”

Subject to approval, works are scheduled to begin in early 2024, with the first phase of construction focused on a drive-through plot, followed by around 80,000 square feet of industrial buildings. The aim is for the first building to be completed in late 2024.

Ryan Unsworth, Joint Managing Director of Opus North, said: “We are delighted that our plans for the City Fields site have been granted approval.

"The half a million square feet of employment space will be the key commercial element of the regeneration plans for the wider City Fields site which, at a total of 373 acres, will make a significant contribution to the area’s economic prospects. A regeneration scheme of this scale is something we are hugely invested in and its delivery will make great strides in growing the northern commercial sector.”

Guy Bowden, Partner at Bridges Fund Management, said: “City Fields is one of the most exciting development opportunities in the region. We’re looking forward to transforming this site into a highly sustainable commercial and industrial hub, with a range of ‘build to suit’ units of different sizes. This will help to address the clear regional shortage of high-quality space, while also enabling occupiers to achieve their own goals and supporting the transition to Net Zero.”

