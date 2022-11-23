Arup to move Leeds base to Wellington Place after achieving 30 per cent growth in two years

A global sustainable development consultancy is moving to new offices in the heart of Leeds as it prepares for growth.

Employee-owned consultancy Arup will expand into 36,000 sq ft of office space at 11 & 12 Wellington Place, which is part of the MEPC developed urban quarter, in late 2023.

With more than 480 engineers, planners, digital experts and technical specialists in the city, Arup has seen a 30 per cent growth in Leeds-based staff over the last two years, including more than 90 apprentices and graduates.

In a statement, Arup said: “As a result of this growth and to support its future ambitions in the city, Arup will move from its current Leeds office at Rose Wharf on East Street to the much larger space at 11 and 12 Wellington Place, helping to further strengthen its relationships with clients, collaborators, innovators, entrepreneurs, local leaders, civic institutions and the wider community.

(from left) Craig Havenhand, Arup; Dominique Murray and Paul Pavia, MEPC / Wellington Place; Alex Renton and Tom Bridges, Arup; Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire; Selina Rai, Arup; and Arup apprentices Lewis Triggs, Jess Cook and Hollie Geeson. Picture: Bevan Cockerill

“The firm has made a major contribution to the growth and development of Leeds and Yorkshire since opening its office in 1989, working on leading digital, property, energy, rail and highways schemes supporting the regeneration of the North of England.”

Specialists at Arup – including experts in electrical and mechanical engineering, and sustainability – worked with MEPC to help design and deliver 11 and 12 Wellington Place.

Earlier this year they became the first buildings outside London, and only the fourth in the UK, to achieve the NABERS UK Design for Performance rating 5 stars or above, which sets the standard for sustainable office design.

The major letting to Arup follows other prominent additions to the Wellington Place development over recent months, including Wrigleys Solicitors and independent investment management firm Redmayne Bentley.

Plans for 9 Wellington Place, which will provide 176,413 sq ft of office and 6,851 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space were also recently approved by Leeds City Council.

Tom Bridges, Arup’s Leeds office leader, said: “This is a vote of confidence in Leeds and West Yorkshire as a hub for dynamic, knowledge-based business, as well as in the future of the office and

city centres as places of collaboration and innovation.

"We look forward to continuing to use our experience and expertise to find solutions to the big challenges facing Leeds and West Yorkshire in the years to come, including accelerating economic growth, tackling climate change, modernising infrastructure, reducing economic inequality, supporting entrepreneurship, harnessing new technology and creating more inclusive cities.

“We look forward to working with the mayor, other civic, business and community leaders to help deliver a bright and prosperous future for West Yorkshire.”

Paul Pavia, the development director at MEPC, said: “As a leading global firm of designers and advisers, we are delighted to welcome Arup to the Wellington Place community. Having worked closely

together on the pioneering 11 & 12 buildings it feels only natural that a company recognised worldwide for its dedication to sustainable development would then take space in them.

“Arup shares our passion for Leeds, having worked on a number of significant projects across the city, and we’re looking forward to supporting its plans for growth and working with the team to

further boost Leeds’s reputation as a key northern powerhouse and a fantastic business base.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, added: “It is fantastic that Arup is expanding its operations in Leeds, and it was a pleasure to meet some of its apprentices and graduates recently at its new Wellington Place home."

