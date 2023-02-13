Asda crowned UK’s best supermarket for own brand essentials, with Waitrose just behind, says Alertr

Asda has been crowned the UK’s best supermarket for own brand essentials, according to a new study.

The analysis by online price-tracking website www.alertr.co.uk found items such as chicken and rice vary significantly in cost between supermarkets, while essentials, such as milk and eggs, are roughly the same price across the board. www.alertr.co.uk conducted research into the six major UK online supermarkets’ low-cost brands to see how they compare.

A spokesman said: “After analysing these products , Asda was revealed as the best supermarket for the price of their own brand essentials – known as ‘Just Essentials’ – with the retailer offering 31 out of the 42 everyday products at a total basket cost of just £34.17. Waitrose had the largest range of shopping basket products, with their Essential Waitrose & Partners budget range, offering 32 out of the 42 everyday items, but for a total basket cost of £48.23, which was £14.06 more than Asda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: "Looking at prices across the board, everyday items such as rice and chicken vary a lot between supermarkets. Rice in the Morrisons Savers range is just 28p, while it’s £1.60 in Ocado’s Own Range, a £1.32 price difference. Chicken Breast Fillets at Ocado are £2.90, but at Waitrose they are £4.60 in the Essential Waitrose & Partner’s range.”

Research by the online price-tracking website Alertr has concluded that Asda is the UK’s best supermarket for own brand essentials.

Andy Barr co-founder of www.alertr.co.uk, commented: “It’s been a tough month for British consumers; after the announcement that grocery inflation hit 16.7 per cent in January, with a potential £788 increase on the typical annual shopping bill.