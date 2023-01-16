Asda has retained its title as the UK's cheapest online supermarket, according to a study from the online price tracking website Alertr.

The survey found Leeds-based Asda’s average basket cost £123.00 in December. Bradford-based Morrisons came second in the survey, with an average basket cost of £125.35.

Waitrose was ranked as the most expensive, with an average basket cost of £145.64, according to Alertr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Barr, co-founder of www.alertr.co.uk, said: “For the weekly shop, there’s significant cost difference between the top and bottom spots on the leader board of almost £23, up almost £10 from last month’s findings.

Asda has retained its title as UK's cheapest online supermarket, according to a new study

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the price gap between first and second place is still only by fine margins, with Morrisons just £2.35 more expensive than Asda. It’s a similar story for second and third place, showing the top three supermarkets are all competing much more closely: with a £2.39 price difference separating third-placed Sainsbury’s and the reigning champion, Asda.

He added: “It was certainly interesting to see patterns of consumer spending in December, with it being the most expensive time of the year, especially amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some supermarkets offered seasonal savings, but the cost of an average Christmas dinner alone was up by 6.5 per cent compared to 2021. What’s more, both Tesco and M&S have recently reported an uplift in sales over Christmas, but food prices continued to rise over the festive period; with most customers paying over the odds for essential food items.”