Aston Barclay hires B38 Group for its Normanton facilities

Have your say

Vehicle remarketing business Aston Barclay has chosen B38 Group to provide a full range of property support services at its new 70,000sq ft vehicle auction centre near Wakefield.

The 18 acre Normanton site features two glass-fronted auction halls and has storage for 2,500 vehicles, as well as having leisure facilities, a restaurant and meeting rooms.

Wakefield-based B38 Group has been awarded a three year contract to provide a total facilities management service.

The site was opened in January 2019.

Martin Potter, managing director of Aston Barclay, said: “The opening of our Wakefield mega centre is part of our strategy of combining digital technology with a first class physical auction experience in order to create large, regional auction hubs.”