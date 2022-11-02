Aston Martin warns that supply chain challenges and logistics disruptions have affected trade

The luxury car manufacturer said profit market margins would be lower than original forecasts as it was also impacted by weakness in the pound.

The company said pre-tax losses for the quarter to September more than doubled to £225.9m, compared with £97.9m over the same period last year.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman at Aston Martin, said: “On one hand, we have continued to see very impressive demand across our product range and the underlying fundamentals of Aston Martin are very strong.

“On the other hand, and in the context of supply chain and logistics disruption as well as inflationary pressures impacting the broader automotive industry, over the last two quarters we have encountered specific supply chain challenges that have delayed our ability to meet customer demand.

“Whilst we moved quickly to resolve the shortages that affected our Q2 performance, our Q3 growth was hindered by new supply chain challenges, impacting more than 400 vehicles that had been planned to be delivered in the quarter.”