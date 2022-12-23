There’s a particularly pernicious prejudice that I want to draw attention to, call out, expose, ridicule, and erase. It’s an especially repugnant prejudice because it clothes itself in a false flag of concern for others.

It does this to gain respectability for itself, which in many institutions it has succeeded in doing.

I’ll name it. It’s anti-Christian prejudice.

You can tell these people, and they are all atheists or humanists, never people of other faiths, because they try to ethnically cleanse Christ from Christmas. And from schools, universities, and society.

Bird Lovegod has his say.

They are the ones who ban nativity plays from schools. They always have the same excuse. ‘It’s to avoid offending other faiths’. This is where hypocrisy meets prejudice.

The true reason is they are offended by and prejudiced against Jesus. It’s that simple. However, they can’t acknowledge this to themselves, or anyone else. So they cloak their prejudice as a false concern for others.

They are the same hypocrites who work at universities, and send out guidance to refer to Christmas as ‘the winter season’.

They are the same prejudiced anti-Christians who work in local authorities, and ban the sending of Christmas cards.

It has nothing to do with offending other faiths and everything to do with them expressing their own prejudice.

They are the ones who try to ban a chaplain at a cancer charity from wearing a Cross. The truth is it offends their own lack of faith. It’s an offense to them. And they squirm in their self deceit and present it as concern for others.

Strange isn't it. They would never try to ban any other religious festival. Yet they take great offence at Christ. Great offence at Jesus.

How many schools teach that Jesus was a real person? I was raised to believe he was a myth. Here’s what Wikipedia says. ‘Virtually all scholars of antiquity accept that Jesus was a historical figure, and attempts to deny his historicity have been consistently rejected by the scholarly consensus as a fringe theory.’

The Romans and Jews kept many records and Jesus is well documented in them. Historians know Jesus was a real man. It’s only the anti Christians of education, media, and Government, that allow the history denial to continue.

I heard of a local hospital who recently and very covertly removed a Christian stained glass window, then equally quietly returned it when a few difficult questions were asked. What amazes me is that someone actually thought to do this, actually made it their work for that month. Here’s how the NHS can save money. Sack that fool, and every fool like them.

Denying Jesus lived is history denial. It’s that simple. You can debate who he was, for sure, but to deny he existed is just false.

As for the people who spend their time and effort trying to erase Christ from Christmas, every time you see this happening or hear of this happening, know this, for a certainty. These people are anti Christian, opposed to Jesus, opposed to God, opposed to all faiths, and are promoters of the religions called atheism and humanism. And when they claim they act out of concern for other faiths they are revealing themselves to be liars and hypocrites.

I wish them a very repentant Christmas.