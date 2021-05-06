Audio branding agency PHMG to create 50 jobs with new Leeds office

Audio branding agency PHMG is opening a new office at Number One Leeds.

The satellite office will be located at Number One Leeds, which is also home to The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Evening Post and Sky.

It will house PHMG’s sales division, creating more than 50 new roles for business development executives. The team will target prospective clients across North America.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes as the company is also expanding its Manchester headquarters by adding a fifth floor in the Old Trafford office where it has been based since 2002. This expansion has added 11,000 sq ft to the creative and North American client care teams, which it said represented a huge investment in the product and service.

Chief executive Grant Reed said: “PHMG is well and truly in growth mode. We’re investing in our staff, our office space and the exemplary service we deliver to our clients – which is setting us up for a strong future.”