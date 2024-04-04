Kevin Connor joins Audley Scarcroft Park, near Leeds, as head chef at its Thackeray’s restaurant. After being headhunted to work for late Queen Elizabeth II for several years, which saw him hosting state banquets, birthdays and Christmas at Sandringham House, Mr Connor relocated to just outside of Leeds. Before joining Thackeray’s, he worked at several well known hotels in the local area.

Mr Connor is one of three new team members at the retirement village. Paul Donkin also joins as Audley Scarcroft Park’s general manager and Justin O’Halloran as club manager.

Audley Scarcroft Park is home to 172 luxury two bedroom cottages and apartments.

Paul Donkin has been working in hospitality for over 25 years with experience in four and five-star hotels and spas in the north of England. He will be responsible for the overall running of the village.

Mr O’Halloran previously set up and ran his own gym for 15 years. His passion for fitness and expertise in rehabilitation aligns with Audley Villages’ aspiration to enable its owners to live well for longer. Overseeing the luxury health facilities, including a gym, spa and swimming pool, he will work with owners in groups and on an individual basis to help them meet their wellness goals.