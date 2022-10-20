Auxilion invests £15m in Sheffield and the North as part of UK expansion

The company plans to increase its existing UK workforce by more than 60, with jobs based in Yorkshire and the North West.

The business also announced that it is looking to acquire another IT provider as part of its investment.

Philip Maguire, CEO of Auxilion, said: “Our acquisition plans and this significant investment show how committed we are to expanding our presence in the UK market, where we have operated for more than 20 years.

Auxillion, Parkwest

“The north of England offers unique opportunities, most notably due to the access it provides to top-quality talent.

A large part of the company’s investment will be focused on the extension to its Sheffield-based Services Centre of Excellence, which delivers support to Auxilion’s customer base.

The extension will give the facility the capacity for up to 120 employees, and expand its floor space by 60 per cent.

The company’s Sheffield location will be a hub of innovation for Auxilion group, with part of the investment going towards new tools and technologies which it hopes will drive the increased efficiencies necessary for the multi-cloud world.

Operating from Sheffield, Telford and Warrington in the UK, the Irish organisation is also looking to acquire a mid-tier IT service provider in the UK which will complement its existing portfolio of managed services and IT solutions.

The organisation expects the investment to further strengthen its presence in the UK market, enabling it to drive significant business growth, strengthen its partner ecosystem and attract quality talent to achieve its ambitious growth strategy.

Mr Maguire added: "By taking advantage of the talent pool in the north of England and acquiring a like-minded, similarly aligned company, we can lead digital change and make a real impact.”

“We, as a company, are uniquely positioned in terms of the quality of service we deliver and our experience in the industry.

“We see ourselves as not merely a partner for, but a part of, our customers’ operations.

“Furthermore, we are laser-focused on providing innovative services and solutions that deliver near-term and future value, enabling companies to navigate disruption and transformation successfully.

“Central to this is our people and culture, having a team of highly skilled, engaged professionals is crucial in terms of our ability to deliver digital thinking, built differently.”

Earlier this year, Auxilion announced that it is on course to grow its revenues by 25 per cent by the end of 2022, compared to 2021.

Ths figure takes the company’s revenues beyond £40 million.

Auxilion’s customer base includes both the public and private sectors including Dell, HP Inc, BT, Canford Health, Applegreen and Mainstream Renewable Power.

The company also partners with organisations such as Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.