Avant Homes Yorkshire is set to create 53 new-build homes with a gross development value of £13.6m, after acquiring a 4.8-acre site in Cullingworth, near Keighley.

Located on New School Lane three miles from Keighley town centre, the development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Named Croftside Quarter, the development received planning permission at the end of October, with the overall build programme estimated to take approximately two years.

Alastair Hart, managing director of Avant Homes Yorkshire, said: “Croftside Quarter is an excellent opportunity to further expand our presence across the Bradford district whilst providing much-needed high quality new homes for the area.

The new Keighley development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and feature nine of Avant Homes’ design-led house types.

“Cullingworth is a desirable village location in a prime position for access to Keighley, Halifax and Bradford city centre. We look forward to delivering Croftside Quarter to meet the locality’s strong demand for new-build homes.”

Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of £330,000 towards local education, highways improvements and biodiversity. Open green space will also be provided to residents of the development with a cycleway connecting to the Great Northern Trail.

Work is set to commence at the end of the year, with a showhome expected to open in spring 2023. The first homes are set to be ready for occupation in autumn next year.