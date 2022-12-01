Avant Homes acquires site in North Yorkshire to deliver £28m, 135-home development

Avant Homes North East has acquired a 10-acre site in Catterick, North Yorkshire, to deliver 135 new-build family homes, with 30 per cent marked for affordable housing.

The homes will have a gross development value of around £28m.

Called Brompton Mews, the development is located just four miles from Richmond town centre on Cookson Way.

Avant Homes North East managing director, Don Anderson, commented: “Brompton Mews is a fantastic opportunity to further expand our presence in the north east of England into Richmondshire.

“Catterick is a popular village with a real demand for homes for modern family living. With the site’s close proximity to Catterick Garrison and major road links, we expect Brompton Mews to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

“We look forward to the commencement of groundworks at the site in January 2023.”

The development received planning permission in August this year following a successful appeal decision, and will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Of the 135 homes proposed to be built, 30 per cent are affordable housing with a range of affordable rent and discount market sale properties.

Avant Homes has also committed to community contributions of around £380,000 for the provision of local education and recreation facilities.

Work is set to commence on site in January.

