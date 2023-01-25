News you can trust since 1754
Aviva reveals claims hit of £50m from December freeze

Insurance giant Aviva has revealed a claims bill of around £50m from last month’s freezing weather.

By Greg Wright
5 minutes ago

The group said it had been focused on supporting its customers during December’s extreme cold snap, which saw households across the UK suffer from burst pipes and water tanks, as well as other damage.

But Aviva said its group-wide weather experience was only marginally above the long-term averages in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, its rival, Direct Line Insurance, revealed a hefty hit from the freezing weather, putting the cost of claims at around £90m.

Cars make their way along the A939 after heavy snowfall in the Scottish Highlands in December 2022.
Direct Line said it saw 3,000 customers claim for cold weather damage.

Direct Line scrapped its shareholder dividend due to the weather hit, as well as the soaring cost of motor cover claims, which sent its shares tumbling. The market has been waiting for news of how other insurers were affected by the cold weather, which comes on top of sector-wide claims cost pressures.

