Insurance giant Aviva has revealed a claims bill of around £50m from last month’s freezing weather.

The group said it had been focused on supporting its customers during December’s extreme cold snap, which saw households across the UK suffer from burst pipes and water tanks, as well as other damage.

But Aviva said its group-wide weather experience was only marginally above the long-term averages in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, its rival, Direct Line Insurance, revealed a hefty hit from the freezing weather, putting the cost of claims at around £90m.

Cars make their way along the A939 after heavy snowfall in the Scottish Highlands in December 2022.

Direct Line said it saw 3,000 customers claim for cold weather damage.